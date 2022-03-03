Gradient Investments LLC Sells 12,577 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,341,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,955.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 56,173 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $449.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $458.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.48.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

