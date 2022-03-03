Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

GPK opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

