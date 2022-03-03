Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,235,000. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

Shares of TSE GWO traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.42. 177,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,437. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$31.43 and a 52-week high of C$41.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

