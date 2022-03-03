Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.47. 53,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,449. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.42 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.70.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

