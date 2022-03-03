Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $167.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,930,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,162,781. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.