Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

AEIS traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $87.28. 2,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,952. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $122.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.01.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

