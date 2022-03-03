Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $175.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,006. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

