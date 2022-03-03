Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.
NASDAQ GRBK traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 502,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.55. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRBK. StockNews.com upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
About Green Brick Partners (Get Rating)
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.