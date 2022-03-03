Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

NASDAQ GRBK traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 502,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.55. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRBK. StockNews.com upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

