Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.20.

About Green Thumb Industries (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

