GreenPower Motor Company Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 63.85%. The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $142.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 5.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,770 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 2,163.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 333,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $4,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 93,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

