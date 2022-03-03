Greif (NYSE:GEF) Announces Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Greif updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.300-$6.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.30-6.90 EPS.

Shares of GEF stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,371. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Greif by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

