Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Greif updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.300-$6.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.30-6.90 EPS.

Shares of GEF traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.51. 6,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Greif has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $1,233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

