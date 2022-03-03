Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Grid Dynamics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $42.81.
In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $396,640. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have issued reports on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.
Grid Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.
