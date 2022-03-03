Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $80.00

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.07), with a volume of 124693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.40 ($1.16).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.28) target price on shares of Griffin Mining in a research note on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of £139.16 million and a PE ratio of 9.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.49.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

