Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given New €21.40 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €21.60 ($24.27) to €21.40 ($24.04) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GRFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.85) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Grifols stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.60. 45,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,836. Grifols has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Grifols by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

