Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given New €21.40 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €21.60 ($24.27) to €21.40 ($24.04) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GRFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.85) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.
Grifols stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.60. 45,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,836. Grifols has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67.
Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.