Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TTEC by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TTEC by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.10. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTEC. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

