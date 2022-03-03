Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $457,000 Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $993,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $188.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.56. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

