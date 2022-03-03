Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $469,000 Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 59,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 10,995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 33,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAA. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

