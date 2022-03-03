Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after acquiring an additional 731,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,552,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after acquiring an additional 180,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after acquiring an additional 109,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,074,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,051,000 after acquiring an additional 610,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 35.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,429,000 after acquiring an additional 661,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.