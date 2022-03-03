Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60,634 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,102,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after buying an additional 578,821 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 577,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 41,224 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 311,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 47,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 23.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.