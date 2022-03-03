Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,763 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 137,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 95,739 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 255,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of WES stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.327 dividend. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.01%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.