Hacken Token Market Cap Achieves $31.66 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $31.66 million and $1.84 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00041937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.09 or 0.06555149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,524.38 or 1.00180318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00026452 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.