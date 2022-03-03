Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.69. Hamilton Lane posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of HLNE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.89. 14,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,073. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average of $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,647 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after buying an additional 26,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

