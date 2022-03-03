Hamster Price Tops $0.0000 (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $13.73 million and $348,912.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hamster has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00042800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.90 or 0.06651790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,501.05 or 1.00006376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

