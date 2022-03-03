Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $17.01. Hanger shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 3,497 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Hanger had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 56.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Hanger news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hanger by 2.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Hanger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hanger by 56.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hanger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 10.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $722.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About Hanger (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

