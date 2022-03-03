Hanmi Financial Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

