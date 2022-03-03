Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Update

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HPGLY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.76. The stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.69.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

