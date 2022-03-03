Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 408 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after purchasing an additional 986,940 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,220,000 after buying an additional 787,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,145,000 after buying an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

