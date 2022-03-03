Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded down $18.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $637.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,246. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $501.11 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $261.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $700.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $770.37.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.