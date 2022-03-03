Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

CYBR traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $168.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,146. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.05. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

