Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $611,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,607,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,418. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.14.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 19,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total value of $3,905,514.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,419 shares of company stock worth $15,304,301. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

