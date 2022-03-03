Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,186,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.44. The stock had a trading volume of 150,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,625. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

