Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 367 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,614. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $3,345,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,791,099 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

