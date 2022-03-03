HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,110,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after purchasing an additional 555,694 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,339,000 after acquiring an additional 458,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 227,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 513,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 113,095 shares during the last quarter.

BATS CALF traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 179,287 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98.

