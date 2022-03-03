HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.90% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HERO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 482,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 46,118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 49,957 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 67,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 54,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HERO traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.76. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

