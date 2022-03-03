HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 17,639 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Shares of ITB traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,757,933 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

