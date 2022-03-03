Head to Head Analysis: First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and National Health Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 National Health Investors 1 2 2 0 2.20

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.94%. National Health Investors has a consensus price target of $66.40, suggesting a potential upside of 21.26%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of National Health Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A National Health Investors 37.43% 7.23% 3.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and National Health Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Health Investors $298.71 million 8.41 $185.13 million $2.44 22.44

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

National Health Investors beats First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings. The company was founded by W. Andrew Adams in 1991 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.

