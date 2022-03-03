Head to Head Contrast: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) vs. Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -1.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles $570,000.00 396.46 -$63.05 million ($0.85) -2.35

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles -7,990.56% -21.20% -19.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 2 0 3.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.11%. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.00%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Summary

Electrameccanica Vehicles beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles. The company was founded by Jerry Kroll and Henry R. Reisner on February 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

