Head to Head Survey: Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) vs. The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chorus and The Liberty Braves Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chorus 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Liberty Braves Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Liberty Braves Group has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.05%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than Chorus.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chorus and The Liberty Braves Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chorus $658.50 million 3.41 $32.67 million N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million 5.75 -$31.96 million ($0.78) -32.04

Chorus has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chorus and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chorus N/A N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Chorus has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group beats Chorus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chorus (Get Rating)

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers. The company was founded in March 2008 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

About The Liberty Braves Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. Pandora provides music, comedy, and a podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

