Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:HR)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

