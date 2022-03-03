Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of HTA opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,427 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,362 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

