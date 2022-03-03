Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

HTLD stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 172,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Heartland Express by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.