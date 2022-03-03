Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Cap Hits $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00187257 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022109 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.20 or 0.00340897 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053728 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

