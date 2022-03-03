Helen Jones Purchases 10,000 Shares of Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Stock

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) insider Helen Jones bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($14,222.46).

LON PFD opened at GBX 103.20 ($1.38) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.49. The company has a market capitalization of £886.99 million and a PE ratio of 10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09. Premier Foods plc has a 12 month low of GBX 89.40 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 127 ($1.70).

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.