Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 223.1% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.0 days.

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.81. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on HERXF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.