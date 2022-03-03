Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,172,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,985 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,379,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,613,000 after purchasing an additional 288,431 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,304,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,417,000 after purchasing an additional 733,602 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,389,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 66,973 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 171,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 138,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

