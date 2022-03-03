High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HLNFF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS:HLNFF remained flat at $$10.26 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. High Liner Foods has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $12.07.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.