High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $305,487.00

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $305,487.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002099 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00046727 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

