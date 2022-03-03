HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 7,028 Shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York City REIT were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 1,266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 285,997 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York City REIT stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYC shares. B. Riley cut their target price on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

