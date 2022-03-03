HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,722 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

